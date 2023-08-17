Amber Alert canceled, Texas 2-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (KPLC/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found safe, KPLC reports.

The Beaumont Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris. Police are still looking for Georgianna Latasha Randall, 29, in connection with Braylon’s disappearance.

AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing
AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing(Beaumont Police Department)

Randall was seen on foot with Braylon near the 1900 block of College Street around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Randall was last seen driving a gray SUV with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Creek Fire
‘Jenny Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near La Center
Kara Taylor
Body believed to be missing Oregon City woman found in landfill
File image
Newport HS student dies after falling ill at soccer practice
PDX Heat Map
Heat map shows where the warmest neighborhoods are in Portland
Mekenna Reiley, left, and her sister Bevin Stepp in an undated family photo. Reiley moved from...
Body found in Oregon reservoir amid search for missing woman

Latest News

Portland police patrol cars outside the bureau's building in downtown
Temporary overtime pay bump approved for Portland police officers
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery
Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan talks about the challenges the DA will face in seating a jury....
Sitting grand jury in Trump trial to be difficult, Georgia state senator says
Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
A genetically engineered kidney from a pig was put into a human who donated his body to...
Pig kidney transplant 'milestone' reached