Artists Repertory Theatre in Portland cancels season after Oregon legislature fails to pass funding

The Oregon legislature session failed to pass millions of dollars that would have supported local arts groups this year.
By Karli Olson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:31 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon legislature session failed to pass millions of dollars that would have supported local arts groups this year, leaving some organizations with only a fraction of the money they need to operate.

This week, one of Portland’s oldest professional theater companies, the Artists Repertory Theatre, announced they had to fully cancel their upcoming season.

This comes as their Southwest Portland building is undergoing major renovations and they were about to start rehearsals for a new play.

House Bill 2459 failed to pass during the 2023 legislative session, and the $50 million in recovery funding that was requested resulted in only $5.6 million being allocated.

Jim Brunberg owns a variety of Portland venues and leads the Oregon Independent Venue Coalition, and he’s seen firsthand how this loss is already impacting those he knows.

“What was meant to help everybody ended up getting cut up by the time it reached the leadership into these little sections and very little of it passed,” he said. “Although my venues received grants and we’re very grateful for that, we’re very lucky, a lot of the arts organizations that use my venues or that use P5 venues or that use some of the theaters and are housed in these places, did not receive the operational grants that they needed to recover.”

A list of nearly 80 independent venues each got a cut of the remaining funds, but a short list of seven major organizations like the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Oregon Ballet Theater and the Portland Art Museum came away with nothing.

Representative Rob Nosse (D-Portland) leads the Arts and Culture caucus in the legislature, and he was one of the main supporters of the bill. He said the impacts of the bill’s failure are not lost on him.

“This is a real loss for our community,” he said. “The arts and performances are really one of the keys to getting people to hang around, patronize businesses in Portland and so I’m going to try to make that pitch again and see if we can be more successful in the 2024 session.”

Nosse said the short session in February will be the next best opportunity to try to get more funding passed.

But for now, the struggling venues are left without many options.

“These are dire circumstances, because the main economic driver in a lot of these communities is in serious trouble and they’re cutting back on their programming,” Brunberg said. “Some of them are closing for the season, and some of them are talking about closing permanently.”

The full text of HB 2459 can be found here.

