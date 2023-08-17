Deputies seek help locating missing Skamania Co. man

Don McCaskell
Don McCaskell(Skamania County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Don McCaskell was last seen around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, near Kanaka Creek Road. The sheriff’s office says McCaskell’s wife came home Tuesday night and he wasn’t there, and it’s unlike him to disappear. He may be in the Stevenson/Carson area.

McCaskell may be driving a older model Volvo SUV with Washington license plate ADL6042. No other details were given by the sheriff’s office.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Don Mccaskell and is requesting any information regarding his location.

Posted by Skamania County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Deputies are currently using air assets to search a large rural area for McCaskell.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts should contact the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office at 509-427-9490.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Creek Fire
‘Jenny Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near La Center
Kara Taylor
Body believed to be missing Oregon City woman found in landfill
File image
Newport HS student dies after falling ill at soccer practice
Mekenna Reiley, left, and her sister Bevin Stepp in an undated family photo. Reiley moved from...
Body found in Oregon reservoir amid search for missing woman
PDX Heat Map
Heat map shows where the warmest neighborhoods are in Portland

Latest News

Daniel Morales
Suspect arrested after man shot during armed robbery in Hillsboro
A new sport that mixes ping pong, volleyball and soccer is gaining popularity around the world...
New sport ‘Teqball’ mixes ping pong with soccer
Shaun Davis.
New Police Chief sworn in at Oregon City department
Four rare snowy owlets are exploring their home at the Oregon Zoo
Four rare snowy owlets learn to fly at the Oregon Zoo