Deputies seek help locating missing Skamania Co. man
SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Don McCaskell was last seen around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, near Kanaka Creek Road. The sheriff’s office says McCaskell’s wife came home Tuesday night and he wasn’t there, and it’s unlike him to disappear. He may be in the Stevenson/Carson area.
McCaskell may be driving a older model Volvo SUV with Washington license plate ADL6042. No other details were given by the sheriff’s office.
Deputies are currently using air assets to search a large rural area for McCaskell.
Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts should contact the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office at 509-427-9490.
