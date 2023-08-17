Deputies seek help locating missing Skamania Co. man

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Don McCaskell was last seen around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, near Kanaka Creek Road. The sheriff’s office says McCaskell’s wife came home Tuesday night and he wasn’t there, and it’s unlike him to disappear. He may be in the Stevenson/Carson area.

McCaskell may be driving a older model Volvo SUV with Washington license plate ADL6042. No other details were given by the sheriff’s office.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Don Mccaskell and is requesting any information regarding his location. Posted by Skamania County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Deputies are currently using air assets to search a large rural area for McCaskell.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts should contact the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office at 509-427-9490.

