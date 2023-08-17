FBI offers $15,000 reward for information on 2022 murder case

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office and the Portland Police Bureau are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual(s) responsible for the death of 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo, which occurred one year ago.

Adrian Perdomo lost his life on August 14, 2022, while walking near Northgate Park at 9415 N Geneva Avenue, around 10 p.m. Investigators believe he was subjected to an assault followed by a deadly shooting.

Despite extensive efforts, law enforcement has been unable to identify any potential suspects, though several shell casings were discovered in the vicinity of the crime scene.

The FBI has now initiated a reward program, offering up to $15,000 for any valuable information that could facilitate the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Perdomo.

Matthew Schlegel, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Portland Field Office, thinks that “there were witnesses there that night who could help bring his family the closure they deserve. "

Schlegel is optimistic that the incentive of a $15,000 reward “will encourage anyone with information to reach out to the FBI.”

In addition to the reward, the FBI will also be utilizing billboards throughout the Portland metro area to encourage those with information to come forward.

If you possess any relevant details concerning this case, the FBI urges you to get in touch with their Portland Field Office at (503) 224-4181, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or to submit a tip via the online portal at tips.fbi.gov.

For more information regarding the case, you can visit https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/adrian-perdomo.

This investigation remains active, and updates will be provided as they become available.

