Fire north of La Center triggers ‘Go Now’ evacuations in Clark Co.

Helicopter scoops up water to fight fire north of La Center, Wash.
Helicopter scoops up water to fight fire north of La Center, Wash.(FOX 12 Viewer | Mary Larsen)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations have been issued for a rural area north of La Center, Wash. after a fire started in the area Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Clark County Fire District, the fire started at a house.

The Go Now order was issued by Clark Regional Emergency Services shortly before 6 p.m. for people living in a half-mile radius around 37000 Northeast Jenny Creek Road.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that an evacuation alert had been sent to 17 contacts in the area and deputies were helping notify people and check on buildings.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as available.

