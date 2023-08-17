Four rare snowy owlets learn to fly at the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Owl parents Rocky and Banff have four fluffy chicks that are beginning to venture around their habitat and explore.

The Great Northwest habitat at the Oregon Zoo is now full of flaps, feathers, and fluff this week as the four snowy owlets have begun to venture out of their nest to explore. Hatched last month, the baby birds are growing quickly and are starting to take baby steps toward their first flight.

“The biggest of the group is already hopping around and spreading its wings quite a bit,” said Jen Osburn Eliot, who oversees the zoo’s northwest area. “We expect all four little ones to start making test flights over the next few weeks.”

The little gray chicks had their first vet exam earlier in the week and are all healthy and gaining weight and feathers very fast. Snowy owls hunt and nest on the ground and owlets develop quickly to better avoid predators. Eliot predicts all four owlets will have adult feathers within another month or two.

The owls are expected to grow into full adult snowy owls by the end of the summer.

Zoo visitors can catch a glimpse of the four little fluff balls in the snowy owl habitat near Black Bear Ridge. Eliot recommends looking for them on the ground until their adult wing feathers grow in.

For more information on the Oregon Zoo and its conservation efforts visit https://www.oregonzoo.org/.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.