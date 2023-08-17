Gonzaga star from Clackamas High raises money for foster kid’s back-to-school shopping spree

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Back-to-school season is here again and a basketball star from Gonzaga University is looking to help kids back in his hometown.

Clackamas High alum Ben Gregg is ready to take underprivileged youth on a big day out at the mall.

“I grew up in this gym, since I was 6 years old, I have been in here every day,” Gregg says.

The Warner Pacific gym has been Gregg’s local hangout since his dad, Matt, took the head coaching job of the Knights’ women’s program 15 years ago.

“It’s nice to be home for a little bit and try to make the most of each visit, so I am doing this back-to-school fundraiser,” Gregg says.

While dad is WP’s new Athletic Director, the 20-year-old Gregg has been raised to be a giver.

“I am trying to get 20 kids $500 dollars each and take them all in the limo to the mall to get free haircuts, give them food and make a day out of it.”

The incoming junior forward for the Gonzaga Bulldogs credits the idea to Spokane’s Rick Clark who invited Gregg to see this back-to-school shopping spree become a slam dunk last year.

“It was just something I never experience before, just the amount of joy the kids had being there and getting free clothes for the first time is something I’ll never forget, and I want to bring that same thing back home and try to help these kids out here.”

Gregg is looking for a big final push on the fundraiser, which he’s partnered up with the Mullen-Polk Foundation, a Vancouver-based non-profit that works with foster families, to get to shopping and smiling on Aug. 23 before he heads back to school himself with the Zags.

“As a kid, I was so privileged and stuff that I always got new stuff,” Gregg says. “Every school year my grandma took me back to school shopping, bought me whatever I needed, but a lot of kids don’t have that same opportunity, so just being able to give them that and go into the school year confident and excited to learn.”

