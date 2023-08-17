Grand jury dismisses charges from 2022 Multnomah Co. officer involved shooting

Portland police patrol cars outside the bureau's building in downtown
Portland police patrol cars outside the bureau's building in downtown(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A grand jury dismissed charges against a Portland police officer involving a fatal shooting in November 2022.

See Also: 30-year-old man dead from officer-involved shooting after armed robbery in SE Portland

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Thursday that a grand jury returned a ‘not true’ bill and found the force by Portland officer Chris Sathoff that resulted in the death of Immanuael Jaquez Clark-Johnson, 30, was not criminal under Oregon law.

By DA Schmidt’s request, attorneys from the Oregon Department of Justice joined the DA’s office in presenting the case to the grand jury. The conclusion of the returned bill was sent Wednesday.

