Hurricane Hilary strengthens to Category 2, expected to bring rain to Oregon

Hurricane Hilary continues to rapidly intensify Thursday and has strengthened into a Category 2 storm, and forecasters said that the hurricane’s path means the storm could bring “significant” impacts to Southern California and the Southwest by the end of the week and into the first part of next week.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), rapid intensification occurs when a tropical cyclone’s maximum sustained winds increase by at least 35 mph in a 24-hour period.

An animated loop of Hilary as it spins off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Thursday, August 17, 2023. (NOAA)

“Rainfall impacts from Hilary within the Southwestern United States are expected to peak this weekend into Monday,” the NHC said in an advisory. “Flash, urban and arroyo flooding is possible with the potential for significant impacts.”

Ocean water off the coast of California is cool, so that should diminish the intensity of Hurricane Hilary if the forecast track brings the storm to the Golden State. What forecasters are keeping an eye on will be the abundant tropical moisture that could be flowing into California, Nevada and Arizona.

Here’s a closer look at Hurricane Hilary.

Where is Hurricane Hilary?

The latest on Hilary. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Hilary is located about 500 miles to the south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It is moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Hurricane Hilary is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane sometime Thursday, according to the NHC.

What is the forecast for Hurricane Hilary?

Hilary's forecast track. (FOX Weather)

The NHC said Hurricane Hilary is expected to continue to spin off to the west-northwest through Thursday night. A turn to the northwest is expected Friday morning, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest and north on Saturday. On this path, the center of Hurricane Hilary will approach the Baja California peninsula over the weekend, according to the NHC.

What are the impacts of Hurricane Hilary?

The Mexican government has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the southern portions of Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lazaro south on the west coast and Los Barriles south on the east coast. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued north of Cabo San Lazaro to Puerto San Andresito on the west coast.

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when tropical storm-force winds (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the warned area within 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when tropical storm-force winds are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Those winds may also be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding and/or river flooding.

What will Hilary’s impact be on Oregon?

Eastern Oregon is projected to be in the direct path of remnants of Hilary as early as Sunday,

Latest GFS model shows the remnants of Hurricane Hilary (NWS)

Oregon won’t see nearly as drastic of an impact as California, but still may see widespread rain in the eastern part of the state.

The remnants of Hilary may be experienced from eastern Oregon through Southern Idaho, toward Jackson, Wyoming, and as far north as Missoula, Montana.

Although the Weather Service doesn’t currently have a clear estimate of how much rain may fall, it anticipates that Hilary will bring rain to eastern Oregon somewhere between Sunday and Tuesday.

Confidence increasing in widespread heavy rain this weekend from the remnants of Tropical Storm Hillary. (NWS)

Unfortunately, areas west of the Cascades won’t see much, if any, rainfall from this historic event but some people might experience a sprinkle or two.

