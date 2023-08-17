Legacy Health and OHSU announce intent to merge

Legacy Health
Legacy Health(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Health & Science University and Legacy Health announced they signed a nonbinding letter of intent to merge on Wednesday.

The agreement is intended to combine and create a ‘comprehensive, integrated health system’, according to the announcement. The letter of intent was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both OHSU and Legacy.

OHSU and Legacy’s combination will create a health care system driven by public service. Combined, more than 32,000 employees and over 100 locations will serve millions of patients a year.

