Man dated single moms of girls to rape, abuse both: Washington Co. Sheriff

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man was indicted by a Washington County grand jury for multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse on Aug. 2 and again on Monday for a separate victim, according to the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Arredondo faces on three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sex abuse after a Tigard Police Department investigation. He also faces a charge of first-degree of sex abuse of a victim in a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the indictment process, investigators learned of at least two other Oregon cases involving Arredondo. One is being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau and the other by City of Dallas Police.

Investigators believe Arredondo used social media apps such as Facebook to find single women with young daughters and then pursued romantic relationships with the single mothers. When Arredondo was invited into the home of the victims, over a short period of time, he would sexually assault the mother and/or daughter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arredondo is a registered sex offender from a case in Texas with similar circumstances as the ones in Oregon.

Because there are multiple cases throughout Oregon, investigators and the District Attorney’s office say they believe Arredondo had more victims in the Pacific Northwest region.

Anyone who has information about other victims is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 846-2700.

