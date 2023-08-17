McMinnville coach with family on Maui collects supplies for wildfire survivors

A football coach at McMinnville High School and his family are collecting donations for people in Maui after wildfires tore through Lahaina Town and Kula.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Medeiros says his mother and sister in Maui had to be evacuated from their home.

“They were basically told to just grab everything and leave and of course panic set in,” Corey says.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Humane Society holding adoption special to make room for Maui pets

His family on Maui survived, but he has friends who are still unaccounted for.

“Everybody’s just waiting for the list to come out, so we’re hoping,” Corey says. “Sometimes it’s times like this no news is sometimes good news.”

“It was just very overwhelming, and we were all lost for words to just see our home and people, when you’re just completely distraught and devastated and displaced,” says Brittney Medeiros, Corey’s daughter-in-law.

SEE ALSO: Army Corps of Engineers warns of cold shock as people cool off in Oregon waters

In the meantime, they decided to step in and help by collecting supplies. With the help of Alaska Airlines, Corey’s wife Michelle will fly to Hawaii with 40 boxes in tow. Michelle says this is the quickest way to get supplies to people.

“If we try to buy stuff there in Hawaii, it’s going to cost a tremendous amount of money,” Michelle says.

Michelle says they still looking for generators, gas cans, and camping gear and that supplies will also go to people in Kula.

The Medeiros family has posted information about how people can help on Facebook.

People can also send Brittney Medeiros direct messages on Facebook with questions.

