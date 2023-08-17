New Police Chief sworn in at Oregon City department

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new Police Chief is leading the Oregon City police Department after being sworn in at a commission meeting Wednesday.

Shaun Davis replaces retiring Chief Jim Band, who led the department for 10 years. Davis takes on the role of Chief after working with Oregon City P.D. since 1998.

“I am absolutely thrilled to continue to work with Shaun Davis in his new role as Oregon City’s Chief of Police,” said Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff. “Chief Davis brings a high-level of professionalism and community-first orientation to his job. I look forward to collaborating with Chief Davis in continuing to make Oregon City a great place to live and work.”

Chief Davis said during the meeting one of his main priorities is hiring and retaining “quality officers.”

“We have the very best officers and support staff who are dedicated to serving our great community and who take pride in everything they do.” Davis said. “This is one of the pillars of how we get the support from the community. We have a department that exemplifies the best principles in public safety and service.”

