New Police Chief sworn in at Oregon City department

Shaun Davis.
Shaun Davis.(Oregon City Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new Police Chief is leading the Oregon City police Department after being sworn in at a commission meeting Wednesday.

Shaun Davis replaces retiring Chief Jim Band, who led the department for 10 years. Davis takes on the role of Chief after working with Oregon City P.D. since 1998.

SEE ALSO: McMinnville coach with family on Maui collects supplies for wildfire survivors

“I am absolutely thrilled to continue to work with Shaun Davis in his new role as Oregon City’s Chief of Police,” said Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff. “Chief Davis brings a high-level of professionalism and community-first orientation to his job.  I look forward to collaborating with Chief Davis in continuing to make Oregon City a great place to live and work.”

Chief Davis said during the meeting one of his main priorities is hiring and retaining “quality officers.”

“We have the very best officers and support staff who are dedicated to serving our great community and who take pride in everything they do.” Davis said. “This is one of the pillars of how we get the support from the community.  We have a department that exemplifies the best principles in public safety and service.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Creek Fire
‘Jenny Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near La Center
Kara Taylor
Body believed to be missing Oregon City woman found in landfill
File image
Newport HS student dies after falling ill at soccer practice
Mekenna Reiley, left, and her sister Bevin Stepp in an undated family photo. Reiley moved from...
Body found in Oregon reservoir amid search for missing woman
PDX Heat Map
Heat map shows where the warmest neighborhoods are in Portland

Latest News

Daniel Morales
Suspect arrested after man shot during armed robbery in Hillsboro
A new sport that mixes ping pong, volleyball and soccer is gaining popularity around the world...
New sport ‘Teqball’ mixes ping pong with soccer
Four rare snowy owlets are exploring their home at the Oregon Zoo
Four rare snowy owlets learn to fly at the Oregon Zoo
Don McCaskell
Deputies seek help locating missing Skamania Co. man