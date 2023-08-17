Not as hot today, much cooler tomorrow

Good morning! It’s another warm start to the day here in the metro area and along the I-5 corridor. Many of us exceeded 100 degrees on Wednesday. That hot afternoon combined with cloudier skies this morning is keeping temperatures on the warmer side of things. Along the coast, it’s cooler with onshore flow. Areas of low clouds and fog are back, and a dense fog advisory is in effect. The interior lowlands will get a bit of relief from the heat today as high pressure starts to weaken. Weaker high pressure and cloudier skies will keep high temperatures well below 100 degrees. We’ll top out between the low to mid 90s, with a few spots only reaching the upper 80s. There will also be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms along & east the Cascades. There’s an off chance a shower or two sneaks west of the Cascades, but I wouldn’t bank on it.

A more dramatic cool down will take place tonight and Friday as onshore flow strengthens. Expect to see patchy morning clouds, followed by afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will max out between the low to mid 80s. We’re not quite done with the heat though. High pressure will strengthen a bit Saturday and Sunday, allowing highs to rebound into the upper 80s and low 90s. The good news: I don’t see any extreme heat coming for the foreseeable future.

The start of next week is looking pretty darn nice! Expect to see varying degrees of cloud cover, with highs ranging between the low to mid 80s. I’m still keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Hilary (soon to be Hurricane Hilary). This system is forecast to approach the southern California Coast, and will send a plume of moisture northward over the western United States. The latest guidance keeps most of that moisture along & east of the Cascades. This will still be worth watching though for the possibility of showers and storms in that part of the state.

Hope you all have a great Thursday!

