Opening of ‘safe park’ site for unhoused in SE Portland delayed, Multnomah Co. says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A safe site for people experiencing homelessness to park their cars and connect with resources in Multnomah County has been delayed from opening, according to county officials this week.

The site on Southeast 82nd Avenue was supposed to open this year, but now the county says there’s a chance it could be pushed into early 2024.

They blame leadership and staff turnover within the joint office of homeless services. They also say they learned it would take longer to get up and running once they got further into the design process.

When the site is completed, county leaders say it will give people who live out of their cars a safe place to stay, along with access to bathrooms, showers and case management.

