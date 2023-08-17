Police name 19-year-old woman killed in Pearl District.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The woman killed in a shooting in the Pearl District early Sunday has been identified by the Portland Police Bureau.

According to PPB, just after 2 a.m., officers responded to Northwest Couch Street and Northwest Broadway. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Rylee Hatlen with a gunshot wound.

Despite immediate care from the officers and Portland Fire & Rescue, Hatlen died at the scene.

The Oregon Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death to be homicide by gunshot.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0696 or detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0457.

