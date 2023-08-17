Poor air quality forces My Morning Jacket to cancel Bend concert

BEND Ore. (KPTV) – The band My Morning Jacket was forced to cancel their Bend concert after severe wildfire smoke and poor air quality made the planned Wednesday concert unsafe.

The cancelation came after a concert Tuesday at Edgefield Amphitheater In Troutdale with M. Ward.

The band released the following statement about the Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert cancelation:

“Friends in Bend - We are so sorry to have to cancel tonight’s show due to the unhealthy air quality caused by wildfires in the area. This decision was not made lightly and we used the best possible information we have available at the present time out of concern for the safety of our fans and crew.”

An excessive heat warning remains in effect in the area until Thursday.

“Tickets for this show will be refunded,” the band continued. “We are sending our support and appreciation to the firefighting teams that are working to control these fires. Please stay safe. We hope to return to Bend very soon.”

The venue says Ticketmaster will automatically refund concertgoers within 30 days.

