Portland area businesses raising money for those in Maui affected by fires

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Many around the Portland metro area are coming together to help those in Maui following the devastating wildfires.

“It’s been really devastating, really sad,” said Blake Wabinga-Akui, owner of Hina’s Island Grindz and Catering in Tigard. “I can’t even imagine what they are going through.”

He wanted to do something to help, so held a fundraiser at Hina’s on Monday.

“Something small, but it blew up to something big,” Wabinga-Akui said. “We had a line that was not ending for two hours so we were only open for two hours that day. We were able to raise over $3500 to send out to families. We sent some out to our friend in Maui who is actually delivering gas for people’s generators and vehicles to get out of certain places.”

Despite it being the hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching triple digits, they held the fundraiser.

“For us, we didn’t want to stop,” said Wabinga-Akui. “If all the people in Maui can deal with what they have been through, we should be able to deal with this heat and do what we can to help them out.”

Wabinga-Akui is currently putting a larger fundraiser together set for this weekend at Taplandia Taphouse in Tigard.

“It will be Saturday from 2-7,” Wabinga-Akui said. “We are going to have some vendors there selling clothing, apparel, snacks, desserts, some frozen foods. We are going to have live music. We are hoping everyone comes out and donates. I just want them to chip in. A little goes a long way. You don’t have to be $1,000 or $100. It can be a $1, $20. $20 can buy a can of gas for their generator. They don’t even need to donate through us, they can donate directly through this page on Instagram called Lahaina Ohana. It shows all the families on there that actually need and you can donate funds to help them get what they need.”

Several other businesses in the metro area are raising funds for Maui.

Kawika Kahoilua, born and raised in Lahaina, is the owner of Bamboo Grove Hawaiian Grille. The grill is hosting an event to donate the proceeds to multiple Maui relief efforts. Fusion Shave Ice, Richard Le from Matta Restaurant, and live music will be there. The event is from 1pm-8pm at 515 S Carolina St in Portland.

