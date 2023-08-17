Portland teen’s wish transforms OHSU break room

A Portland teenager is giving back to the health care workers who were by her side during her childhood.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:19 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Doctors diagnosed Holland with a vascular disorder when she was just 5 years old. She underwent three brain surgeries and has been in and out of Doernbecher Children’s Hospital most of her life.

Holland is now 18 and learned she qualified for a wish through Make-A-Wish Oregon. So, she decided to give back to those who cared for her by transforming the break room on the tenth floor.

This week, she cut the ribbon on the new room, which includes customized artwork, appliances, furniture, and even a massage chair.

“This room and space, the feeling that it gives is just one of relaxation and just some place that they can go to and just take a break and just recharge,” Holland said.

“Work is so busy and it’s just really nice to have a calm, peaceful place to come eat our lunches, and honestly it’s just so amazing that you, I always cry when I get emotional, that you thought of us as nurses and we just really appreciate it,” Laura Sykes, OHSU RN, said to Holland.

Holland says she wanted to wish for something impactful that nurses and staff can use for years to come.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

