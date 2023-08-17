Portland Thorns release two players from team

Portland Thorns FC
Portland Thorns FC(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns FC have released two players ahead of their return to regular NWSL season matches this Saturday.

The soccer club says replacement Lindsey Harris along with defender and National Team Replacement Player Kayla Morrison.

“We appreciate all the efforts and contributions both Kayla and Lindsey made during World Cup period,” said Thorns FC head coach Mike Norris. “It is not an easy task to come into this environment for a short period, but both players embraced the challenge, and we wish them both the best in their future endeavors.”

Thorns FC will return to NWSL regular season action on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Providence Park, the club says.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Creek Fire
‘Jenny Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near La Center
Kara Taylor
Body believed to be missing Oregon City woman found in landfill
File image
Newport HS student dies after falling ill at soccer practice
Mekenna Reiley, left, and her sister Bevin Stepp in an undated family photo. Reiley moved from...
Body found in Oregon reservoir amid search for missing woman
PDX Heat Map
Heat map shows where the warmest neighborhoods are in Portland

Latest News

Portlanders fill Courthouse Square to cheer on Team USA in Women’s World Cup watch party
Portlanders fill Courthouse Square to cheer on Team USA in Women’s World Cup watch party
Crystal Dunn
2 Portland Thorns players named to U.S. team for 2023 Women’s World Cup
Thorns star Morgan Weaver talks her dad and his influence on her game.
Thorns star Morgan Weaver talks her dad and his influence on her game
Portland Thorns midfielder Christine Sinclair, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against...
Smith, Sinclair lead Portland Thorns past rival OL Reign 2-0