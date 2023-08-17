Portland’s ‘heat islands’ suffer brunt of record-setting heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Wednesday was a historic night for Portlanders, as the longest stretch of 100-degree days for August in recorded history was reached.

“It’s a little shocking how hot it is,” Jenny Martson, who is just returning to her home in Portland from a trip said, “because it was hot in Bandon. But, hot in Bandon is like 70 degrees. So, this is a lot more than 70 degrees.”

Wednesday hit triple digits and so called “heat islands” like Frazer Park seemed even hotter, which is where Marston was checking on her garden to see what survived. She was happy to find most of her plants had.

Meanwhile, in northwest Portland off 21st Avenue, which is one of the cooler parts of the city, Fred Hurley said he’s been living without air conditioning during the heat wave. He said that has meant many uncomfortable nights sleeping in puddles of sweat.

“I was doing terrible,” Hurley recalled.

Thankfully, Hurley explained that both having an AC unit installed Wednesday and with some hydration in hand, he’s in higher spirits.

Others in northwest Portland were doing their best to take advantage of tree cover and avoid the direct sunshine, like Sean Brill, who was carrying his young daughter and explained that it’s her first time in these weather conditions. He said he was opting for shaded routes even if they’re inconvenient.

“I was looking,” Brill pointed, “‘oh, it’s going to be faster going that way, but this way I’ll be shaded the whole way.’ So, this is going to be much more comfortable.”

Frazer Park is a place that has little tree cover and the spot Chris chose to enjoy a day of sunbathing.

“I’ve been a sunworshipper since I was a little kid,” he said. “It makes me feel good.”

Whether on the east or the west side, Portlanders agree it’s important to stay hydrated, find the shade and seek out AC.

“Stay cool,” Hurley emphasized. “Stay cool.”

