Stolen vehicle operation yields impressive results in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, August 16, the members of East Precinct continued their string of successful Stolen Vehicle Operations.

This joint effort, which involved collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies and community groups, resulted in a significant number of stolen vehicles being recovered and individuals arrested.

The East Precinct’s Neighborhood Response Team leveraged intelligence shared by members of the Facebook group “PDX Stolen Cars.” This information proved invaluable as it led to the successful recovery of one occupied and two unoccupied stolen vehicles.

Officers also towed 11 vehicles that were linked to criminal activities, and two firearms were seized, further contributing to the safety of the community.

In total, 13 stolen vehicles were recovered during the operation and 11 individuals associated with the stolen vehicles were arrested. Additionally, the operation served six arrest warrants.

Individuals who wish to support these operations or provide information can reach out to the respective organizations involved. For those with information related to stolen vehicles, the Portland Police Bureau encourages engagement with the “PDX Stolen Cars” Facebook group.

