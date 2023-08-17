Suspect arrested after man shot during armed robbery in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that happened earlier this month, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

The robbery happened near Dairy Creek Park, located at 517 Southwest 17th Avenue, on Aug. 9 at about 2:30 a.m. Police say the victim tried to run away, but the suspect shot at him, causing an injury to the victim’s face.

Witnesses helped provide aid to the victim as the suspect fled in a vehicle. The victim was treated and later released from an area hospital.

Police say detectives were able to identify the suspect as Daniel Morales using surveillance video from local businesses and homes.

Morales was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Detectives are now asking anyone else who may have been a victim of Morales to contact Detective Tobby Cook at 503-681-6261.

