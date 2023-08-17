Temporary overtime pay bump approved for Portland police officers

Portland police officers who volunteer to work overtime will now make more money. But it's only a temporary pay bump.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:12 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers who volunteer to work overtime will now make more money. But it's only a temporary pay bump.

Portland City Council unanimously approved a pilot program on Wednesday. It allows officers to get double pay for working overtime. Previously, they were making time-and-a-half.

The pilot program is slated to last 60 days, and it’ll cost up to a $1 million. That money is coming from the bureau’s existing budget.

Deputy Chief Mike Frome, with the Portland Police Bureau, says this is just a test run to see if it encourages more officers to work extra.

“If in the long run, at 60 days, what we see is that the people that were already earning overtime are very happy because they got paid extra but we really didn’t get that many new people to come in, I would say that from a management perspective, it’s probably not that effective,” he said.

City Commissioner Mingus Mapps says in a typical shift, the bureau is short four officers. He says the agency is about 83 officers short of what it considers “fully staffed.”

About 98 officers are in training, so Mapps did express optimism that they’re moving toward a healthier equilibrium.

