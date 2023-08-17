Third suspected heat-related death identified in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A third heat-related death is suspected after a body was found in Northeast Portland, according to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner.
Investigators say the death happened Wednesday when temperatures were around 102 degrees.
Two previous deaths have been reported during the Portland-area heat wave, including a death Tuesday and Monday. The first body was found in Southeast Portland and the second was reported by a Portland hospital.
All three deaths are being investigated and are only suspected to be heat-related at this time.
No other information is available at this time.
