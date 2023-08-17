Toxic algae bloom grows rapidly in Willamette River through Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A toxic algae bloom that started growing in the Ross Island Lagoon grew rapidly Tuesday night, prompting health officials to expand a restricted swim zone between Ross Island and Cathedral Park on Wednesday.

During a press conference, The Multnomah County Health Department and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said extreme heat, lots of nutrients for the algae and summertime light are contributing to the bloom’s expansion.

Beth Appert, a Program Specialist with Multnomah County Department’s Healthy Homes Team and Environmental Health, said a toxic algae bloom in Willamette River just south of the St. John’s Bridge and one growing in the Ross Island Lagoon combined overnight.

“The unusual part is that it happened so quickly,” Appert said.

Health officials said it’s hard to see the algae from the shores of the river, but seen from above, green hues streak across the water. Much of it is currently flowing downstream from the Ross Island Lagoon.

“This year felt different from the standpoint that this came on really quickly,” said Willie Levenson, Ringleader of the Human Access Project. “The algae bloom seemed pretty under control until we had this extreme weather this later in the season.”

Levenson’s non-profit, the Human Access Project, works to improve access to the Willamette River. since 2017, his organization has also been working with Oregon State University to try and fix the annual algae bloom in the Ross Island Lagoon.

“Over the last year and a half, we fundraised $150,000 to do hydraulic studying and modeling of the inside of the lagoon and what solutions there might be,” Levenson said. “Right now solutions point to, what sounds pretty obvious to a lot of people, cutting a channel into the lagoon to allow water circulation.”

Health officials are warning swimmers and their pets to stay out of the portion of the river that flows through downtown Portland. If exposed, you can get a rash and if ingested, the algae can cause a more serious illness. Dogs have a higher risk of death if they ingest the water.

“If our river turns green every time in the summer, the community will lose hope in the river,” Levenson said. “If you lose hope from the community on whatever initiative you’re working on, the battle is over.”

Levenson said he’s hopeful solutions are on the horizon to stop the algae bloom from reoccurring every year. Even though part of the Willamette River isn’t safe to swim in right now, he wants the community to know there are other safe areas to swim. But he does recommend keeping dogs out of the water, for now, to be safe.

“What I think is important is that from our perspective, from a livability perspective, from a public health perspective, from an environmental perspective, it is not an option to solve this problem.” Levenson said.

