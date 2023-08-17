Young boy, girl recovering after falling from third-story hotel window in Seaside

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - Two young children from Washington are in the hospital after falling out of a third-story hotel window on the Oregon coast.

Seaside Fire & Rescue says crews responded to the Red Lion Inn in Seaside just before 9 a.m. after two kids - a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old - fell out of a window.

Both children survived the fall but had to be flown to a hospital in Portland for treatment of serious injuries.

According to the children’s grandmother, Charlena Houck, the family of five from Yakima had decided to splurge on a vacation in Seaside. Sometime after arriving at the Red Lion Inn, Houck says the kids were standing on a bench in the hotel room, trying to look out the window. She says the screen gave way and the kids fell three stories.

Three-year-old Freya broke her leg and 5-year-old Oliver suffered several fractures, including his skull and collar bone. He also suffered a minor brain bleed.

“It’s something you never want to see happen in your family. It’s such a tragic thing. You know, you don’t think about something like that ever happening in your life. They’re really good parents and this isn’t... they deserve this,” Houck said.

The kids are already showing a lot of improvement. FOX 12 learned Freya was set to be discharged from the hospital Wednesday night. As for Oliver, Houck says he’s no longer intubated and even woke up briefly and told his father “I love you.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for medical expenses. Anyone who would like to help can do so here.

