1 person hurt, 4 homes hit in SE Portland shooting
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police officers are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland early Friday that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers responded to the area of SE Flavel Street and SE 92nd Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.
Police say the person shot is expected to survive.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, investigators had recovered 37 bullet casings, adding four homes were hit by gunfire.
