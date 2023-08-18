1 person hurt, 4 homes hit in SE Portland shooting

Portland police officers are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland early Friday that sent one person to the hospital.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police officers are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland early Friday that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to the area of SE Flavel Street and SE 92nd Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

SEE ALSO: 4 injured in crash involving Gresham police officer

Police say the person shot is expected to survive.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, investigators had recovered 37 bullet casings, adding four homes were hit by gunfire.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animated loop of Hilary as it spins off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Thursday, August...
Hurricane Hilary strengthens to Category 2, expected to bring rain to Oregon
Jenny Creek Fire
‘Jenny Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near La Center
Legacy Health
Legacy Health and OHSU announce intent to merge
Kara Taylor
Body believed to be missing Oregon City woman found in landfill
Man dated single moms of girls to rape, abuse both: Washington Co. Sheriff
Man dated single moms of girls to rape, abuse both: Washington Co. Sheriff

Latest News

Portland police officers are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland early Friday that...
1 person hurt, 4 homes hit in SE Portland shooting
While devastating fires swept through Maui's communities, the Humane Society on the island...
Maui partners with Oregon Humane Society to find animals new homes
Maui partners with Oregon Humane Society to find animals new homes.
Maui partners with Oregon Humane Society to find animals new homes
Four people were injured in a crash involving a police car in Gresham early Friday.
4 injured in crash involving Gresham police officer