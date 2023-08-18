1 person hurt, 4 homes hit in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police officers are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland early Friday that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to the area of SE Flavel Street and SE 92nd Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

Police say the person shot is expected to survive.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, investigators had recovered 37 bullet casings, adding four homes were hit by gunfire.

