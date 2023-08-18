4 injured in crash involving Gresham police officer

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:36 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – Four people were injured in a crash involving a police car in Gresham early Friday.

Gresham P.D. officers and emergency personnel responded at 3:44 a.m. to the crash involving a sedan and police car at the intersection of NW Eastman Pkwy. and NW Burnside Road.

Officials say the three people inside the sedan and the police officer were taken to local hospitals with trauma injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed until 7:30 a.m. Friday.

