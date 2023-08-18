4th possible heat-related death reported in Portland

Sun
Sun(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A possible fourth death related to the Portland-metro heat wave has been reported, according to Multnomah County.

Emergency personnel responded Thursday to Northeast Portland where the person’s body was found. At the time, temperatures were around 92 degrees.

SEE ALSO: Third suspected heat-related death identified in Multnomah County

Three previous deaths were reported during the Portland-area heat wave, including a death Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday. The first body was found in Southeast Portland, the second was reported by a Portland hospital and the third was found in Northeast Portland.

All four deaths are being investigated and are only suspected to be heat-related at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animated loop of Hilary as it spins off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Thursday, August...
Hurricane Hilary strengthens to Category 2, expected to bring rain to Oregon
Jenny Creek Fire
‘Jenny Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near La Center
Hurricane Hilary is now a powerful storm located just south of California.
Hurricane Hilary now powerful Category 4 storm, expected to bring rain to Oregon
Legacy Health
Legacy Health and OHSU announce intent to merge
Man dated single moms of girls to rape, abuse both: Washington Co. Sheriff
Man dated single moms of girls to rape, abuse both: Washington Co. Sheriff

Latest News

Soapbox derby
What’s happening this weekend in the Portland metro
On Friday, KPTV Meteorologists Mark Nelsen and Jeff Forgeron talk about Hurricane Hilary's...
First Alert: Meteorologists talk about Hurricane Hilary's possible impacts to Oregon
Lookout Fire
Level 3 evacuations grow as Lookout Fire continues burning in Lane County
File image
Deadly accident forces closure of Westside Highway north of Castle Rock