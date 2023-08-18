4th possible heat-related death reported in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A possible fourth death related to the Portland-metro heat wave has been reported, according to Multnomah County.

Emergency personnel responded Thursday to Northeast Portland where the person’s body was found. At the time, temperatures were around 92 degrees.

SEE ALSO: Third suspected heat-related death identified in Multnomah County

Three previous deaths were reported during the Portland-area heat wave, including a death Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday. The first body was found in Southeast Portland, the second was reported by a Portland hospital and the third was found in Northeast Portland.

All four deaths are being investigated and are only suspected to be heat-related at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.