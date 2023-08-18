Beautiful Friday ahead, warmer & hazier this weekend

Good morning! It’s refreshingly cool out there as we kick off our Friday thanks to stronger onshore flow and weakening high pressure aloft. Today is going to turn out to be a beautiful day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We’ll have some patchy morning clouds in parts of the interior lowlands, followed by lots of sunshine. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 80s.

High pressure will strengthen a bit as we head into the weekend, which means temperatures will warm up. Unfortunately, most signs point to some thin wildfire smoke returning to our skies. Expect to see hazy sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the surface level air quality should be in good shape thanks to onshore flow (cleaner air spreading inland from the Pacific Ocean).

As you’ve probably heard, a major hurricane has formed off the west coast of Mexico. Hurricane Hilary is up to category 4 strength, and may get close to a category 5 strength today. This cyclone is forecast to work its way up the Baja California Peninsula this weekend, and eventually make a landfall in southern California between Sunday night and Monday morning (either as a low end hurricane or tropical storm). Areas from southern California to the Great Basin will get pounded by heavy rain and gusty wind. Once the hurricane encounters cooler water along the California Coast & eventually moves inland, it will fall apart. That being said, the remnant circulation and associated moisture will probably bring a good soaking rain (and embedded t-storms) to parts of central & eastern Oregon. Most of the rain should fall around Monday. It’s something we’ll continue to monitor. Most locations west of the Cascades will not be affected.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.