Cooler, cloudier weather ahead

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We started the day quite warm again (tentative low for PDX was 70 degrees) but we didn’t heat up as quickly today and we had quite a bit of cloud cover, making it feel much less like a blast furnace out there. High temperatures around Portland topped out in the low to mid 90s. Better!

We had some showers east of the Cascades trek north through the Gorge this afternoon, and I am noticing a couple isolated showers pushing north through the valley. It likely wouldn’t be much more than drizzle, but we’ll see if we end up getting anything at all in Portland. Otherwise, you can plan on partly cloudy skies through the evening and to start your Friday. Overnight lows will cool down into the low 60s, and tomorrow will feel much better with highs expected in the low 80s. After a few morning clouds, we’ll get plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Before the remnants of Hurricane Hilary enter our region after making landfall in Baja California this weekend, the retreating high pressure system will strengthen a bit, sending our high temperatures back into the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Those are the hottest temperatures we’ve got in our 7-day forecast, though! The rest of it looks pretty pleasant, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the 80s through Thursday.

Models aren’t 100 percent in alignment on where the moisture from Hurricane Hilary will end up as it pushes north, but it’s not looking likely that we’ll see rain west of the Cascades early next week. Most of the precipitation seems to be through and east of the mountains, but things could change so we’re keeping an eye on it!

