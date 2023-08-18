Deadly accident forces closure of Westside Highway north of Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, WA (KPTV) - Early this morning, The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident that occurred in the 7100 block of Westside Highway north of Castle Rock. Cowlitz County deputies are currently on the scene, investigating the details of the crash.

Authorities have shut off the affected area, extending 4.5 miles north of Castle Rock and immediately south of Crooked Creek Road. The closure is expected to remain in place until at least 2 P.M.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.