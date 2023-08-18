Heat wave impacted crops, Oregon winemakers say it helped wine crop

The heat wave had an impact on crops in Portland. The record-breaking temperatures coupled with the wildfire smoke could have spelled disaster
By Soyoung Kim
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:54 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The heat wave had an impact on crops in Portland. The record-breaking temperatures coupled with the wildfire smoke could have spelled disaster for the Oregon wine crop this year.

However, some Oregon winemakers said the unseasonably late heat actually helped in some ways.

Local wineries and experts said spring hung around until later this year, so the hotter temperatures in August helped the grapes play catch up.

Just weeks away from harvest, Oregon wineries said they can feel the anticipation.

“That one’s still in the process of changing of where it’s changing color,” Michelle Kaufmann, Vice President of Communications for the Stoller Family Estate, said.

Right now, vineyards said wine crops are in the middle of ripening.

“Going through a period called verasion, which is the color change of the grapes,” Kaufmann said.

Kaufmann said the unseasonably late spring gave the grapes a late start in the maturing process, so this heat wave in August actually helped.

“This spring was like one of the latest springs on record,” Kaufmann said. “And so, the heat wave we just experienced, actually helped catch us up in the growing season and helped the grapes mature a little faster.”

And that later-than-usual maturation timing also meant the grapes weren’t as vulnerable to the blazing temperatures.

“These tiny little, rock hard, green berries,” Kaufmann said

Nichole Schulte, a winemaker in southern Oregon, also said the heat wasn’t all bad news.

“We were kind of expecting the harvest to start maybe two weeks later than last year. But now, it’s looking like it will start right on time,” Schulte, a winemaker at Barrel 42 Custom Winecraft, said.

But extreme weather could impact the final product.

“In super hot years, what we see are more sugar accumulation in the berries, so that leads to a higher alcohol after fermentation, and so that could lead to a final wine that’s unbalanced,” Schulte said.

Experts said they’re hoping for no major surprises during this final stretch before harvest.

“Mother nature is our co-collaborator right, and there’s still a month to go,” Kaufmann said

They both said smoke hasn’t been a huge factor impacting the wine crop this year.

They agree there are strategies to balance flavors during the wine-making process if needed.

