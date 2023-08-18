I-5 Bridge to close this weekend; could delay travelers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning travelers planning to use the Interstate Bridge of upcoming closures to the northbound span.

The section of the bridge is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday. The closure will be repeated from 10 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

ODOT says the closures encompass a range of tasks such as electrical repairs and bridge deck maintenance. Additionally, the Washington Department of Transportation will utilize this time to undertake repairs on the I-5 segment at the bridge’s north end.

The department recommends travelers needing to cross to use the Glenn Jackson Bridge as an alternative for entering Washington during the closure.

The Hayden Island on-ramp to northbound I-5 will also be closed during those hours.

