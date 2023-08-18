Level 3 evacuations grow as Lookout Fire continues burning in Lane County
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is adding new areas to the Level 3 (GO NOW) list as the Lookout Fire continues to burn.
The areas are near Hwy 126, northeast of McKenzie Bridge.
The following are now under Level 3 evacuation:
- Taylor Rd.
- North Bank Rd.
- All areas north of Hwy. 126 between Blue River Reservoir Rd. and Drury Ln.
- Mona Campground.
- Lookout Campground
- H.J. Andrews Headquarters
- The area west of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)
The fire began Aug. 5 and was caused by lightning, according to officials. As of Aug. 18, the fire remains 0% contained as it reaches over 5,500 acres burned.
Areas under Level 2 (Be Set) evacuations include:
- Hwy 126 from the Hwy 242 junction to Scott Rd.
- Belknap Springs Rd. S.
- Belknap Hot Springs Rd.
- The area east of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)
Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuations include:
- Areas south of Hwy. 126 from Blue River Reservoir Rd. east to Foley Ridge Rd.
- McKenzie River Dr.
A map of the current evacuation zones is included below:
