Level 3 evacuations grow as Lookout Fire continues burning in Lane County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:19 PM PDT
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is adding new areas to the Level 3 (GO NOW) list as the Lookout Fire continues to burn.

The areas are near Hwy 126, northeast of McKenzie Bridge.

The following are now under Level 3 evacuation:

  • Taylor Rd.
  • North Bank Rd.
  • All areas north of Hwy. 126 between Blue River Reservoir Rd. and Drury Ln.
  • Mona Campground.
  • Lookout Campground
  • H.J. Andrews Headquarters
  • The area west of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)

The fire began Aug. 5 and was caused by lightning, according to officials. As of Aug. 18, the fire remains 0% contained as it reaches over 5,500 acres burned.

Areas under Level 2 (Be Set) evacuations include:

  • Hwy 126 from the Hwy 242 junction to Scott Rd.
  • Belknap Springs Rd. S.
  • Belknap Hot Springs Rd.
  • The area east of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)

Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuations include:

  • Areas south of Hwy. 126 from Blue River Reservoir Rd. east to Foley Ridge Rd.
  • McKenzie River Dr.

A map of the current evacuation zones is included below:


