Level 3 evacuations grow as Lookout Fire continues burning in Lane County

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is adding new areas to the Level 3 (GO NOW) list as the Lookout Fire continues to burn.

The areas are near Hwy 126, northeast of McKenzie Bridge.

The following are now under Level 3 evacuation:

Taylor Rd.

North Bank Rd.

All areas north of Hwy. 126 between Blue River Reservoir Rd. and Drury Ln.

Mona Campground.

Lookout Campground

H.J. Andrews Headquarters

The area west of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)

The fire began Aug. 5 and was caused by lightning, according to officials. As of Aug. 18, the fire remains 0% contained as it reaches over 5,500 acres burned.

Areas under Level 2 (Be Set) evacuations include:

Hwy 126 from the Hwy 242 junction to Scott Rd.

Belknap Springs Rd. S.

Belknap Hot Springs Rd.

The area east of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)

Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuations include:

Areas south of Hwy. 126 from Blue River Reservoir Rd. east to Foley Ridge Rd.

McKenzie River Dr.

A map of the current evacuation zones is included below:



Brought to you by Brought to you by

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.