Non-profit Hoop Camp kicks off 30th year

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Hoop Camp is an Oregon-based non-profit foundation that that prides itself on inclusion and has grown to states likes Utah, Idaho and Nevada.

Steve Garrity founded the camp where everyone is a winner in 1994.

“We disguise ourselves as a sports camp or clinic but it’s all about accountability, responsibility, independent living, emotional, physical, emotional support and health,” Garrity says.

An Aloha High School alum, Garrity is a pioneer in unified sports.

“It gives perspective on life, we’ve got very little to complain about when you are around individuals that have challenges in their life, just born a certain way, so there is a lot to be grateful for,” Garrity says.

Hoop Camp assists in providing companionship and competition for those whom that doesn’t always come easy.

Jordan, a Hoop Camp athlete, says Garrity is “very passionate about what he does for us, people with intellectual differences and he cares about us.”

Stacey, another athlete at the camp, says Hoop Camp teaches responsibly.

“[And] sportsmanship, dedication and I have my friend Rebecca,” Stacey says.

Caleb says, “It’s all about having fun and being kind.”

Garrity’s three decades of spreading the Hoop Camp love has become multi-generational with his grown kids serving as volunteers.

“We believe that to whom much is given, much is required, right?” His son Hayes says. “This is a population that doesn’t always have a lot given to them and especially after high school, there is not a lot of programs for them and how they integrate with society and how they fit in with people, so that brings me joy.”

Hannah Beck, Steve Garrity’s daughter also volunteers at the camp.

“It’s a big deal, it’s a lot of what we do and a lot of what we talk about and it’s been really fun to just see it expand recently too,” Hannah said.

“Hanging out with my best friends and all and I am having a great time here so,” Hoop Camp athlete Chris said, agreeing that having a great time is what it’s all about.

“It’s about winning the things, I mean of course you want to win but I think it’s more about getting teammates involved and playing team basketball, I think that’s all that matters,” Athlete Devon said.

