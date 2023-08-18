Outside the Frame teaches filmmaking to unhoused Portland teens

Part 2:

A local organization is teaching filmmaking to unhoused teenagers and young adults in Portland. Part 2 of a 2-part series.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local organization is teaching filmmaking to unhoused teenagers and young adults in Portland.

Outside the Frame started in 2009 as a program at Outside In - a nonprofit serving homeless youth - but its success eventually led to it becoming an independent project.

The students make all kinds of films including comedies, dramas, music videos, documentaries and more.

To qualify, participants must be between the ages of 16-26 and be receiving assistance from an agency serving the unhoused.

When her family became homeless, Violet turned to screen writing to find hope.

Violet’s short film titled “The Luck of The Draw” will premiere at the Hollywood Theatre and online Nov. 16.

