Outside the Frame teaches filmmaking to unhoused Portland teens

Part 1:
A local organization is teaching filmmaking to unhoused teenagers and young adults in Portland. Part 1 of a 2-part series.
By Michael Ober
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Part 2:

A local organization is teaching filmmaking to unhoused teenagers and young adults in Portland. Part 2 of a 2-part series.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local organization is teaching filmmaking to unhoused teenagers and young adults in Portland.

Outside the Frame started in 2009 as a program at Outside In - a nonprofit serving homeless youth - but its success eventually led to it becoming an independent project.

SEE ALSO: Portland teen’s wish transforms OHSU break room

The students make all kinds of films including comedies, dramas, music videos, documentaries and more.

To qualify, participants must be between the ages of 16-26 and be receiving assistance from an agency serving the unhoused.

When her family became homeless, Violet turned to screen writing to find hope.

Violet’s short film titled “The Luck of The Draw” will premiere at the Hollywood Theatre and online Nov. 16.

Link to more information

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animated loop of Hilary as it spins off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Thursday, August...
Hurricane Hilary strengthens to Category 2, expected to bring rain to Oregon
Jenny Creek Fire
‘Jenny Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near La Center
Hurricane Hilary is now a powerful storm located just south of California.
Hurricane Hilary now powerful Category 4 storm, expected to bring rain to Oregon
Legacy Health
Legacy Health and OHSU announce intent to merge
Man dated single moms of girls to rape, abuse both: Washington Co. Sheriff
Man dated single moms of girls to rape, abuse both: Washington Co. Sheriff

Latest News

Minnehaha Elementary School
Person linked to Vancouver elementary school tests positive for tuberculosis
Sun
4th possible heat-related death reported in Portland
Soapbox derby
What’s happening this weekend in the Portland metro
On Friday, KPTV Meteorologists Mark Nelsen and Jeff Forgeron talk about Hurricane Hilary's...
First Alert: Meteorologists talk about Hurricane Hilary's possible impacts to Oregon