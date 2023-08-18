Person linked to Vancouver elementary school tests positive for tuberculosis

Minnehaha Elementary School
Minnehaha Elementary School(Minnehaha Elementary School / Facebook)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health announced on Friday that someone associated with Minnehaha Elementary School has recently been diagnosed with infectious tuberculosis.

The person who has TB spent time in Minnehaha Elementary School before the beginning of summer break, according to the health department.

As their investigation continues, the department said it is collaborating closely with Minnehaha Elementary School, Vancouver Public Schools, and other institutions.

On Friday, August 18, parents and staff received an email informing them of the TB case.

The health department is tracking down faculty and staff who might have had frequent contact with the TB patient and will contact them individually in the next week.

The health department said it does not advise testing for all faculty and staff; rather, it only advises testing for those who have been recognized as potential close contacts.

The spread of TB While the spread of TB in a school environment is rare, but possible. However, the health department said it currently has no evidence of additional cases at the school.

If someone breathes the same air regularly or for an extended period of time, they are more likely to get contagious TB. Latent TB infection is what happens when an infected person shows no symptoms or signs of TB disease. In the future, 10% of those with latent TB infection will develop TB illness.

Testing is needed to determine if someone is infected with the bacteria that causes TB. Early identification and treatment of people with latent TB infection can prevent them from developing TB disease in the future.

For additional information about TB, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

