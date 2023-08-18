Police request the public’s help to find missing woman from Ridgefield WA

RIDGEFIELD WA. (KPTV) - The Ridgefield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Jessica Rogers Fern, last seen leaving her house in Ridgefield, WA on Aug. 15 at approximately 6 p.m.

Jessica is 33 years old, five feet five inches tall, and approximately 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in a long sleeve flannel button-up shirt and black shorts.

She left her home in her black Ford Edge with her dog. The dog was found at the Vancouver waterfront on Aug. 16 at 11:50 a.m.

Her vehicle was located in Clackamas County, near Clackamas Town Center on Aug. 17.

Jessica has been entered as a missing person.

The police are working with Jessica’s friends and family to locate her.

If you have seen Jessica or have information related to her whereabouts, please contact Officer Tyler King at the Ridgefield Police Department at Tyler.King@ridgefieldwa.us or by calling 9-1-1.

