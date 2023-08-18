Raising Cane’s to open first Washington location in Vancouver

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Washington state’s first Raising Cane’s is expected to come next year in Vancouver, The Columbian reports.

The popular Louisiana-based chicken restaurant will go into former Sweet Tomatoes on Mill Plain in east Vancouver.

The chain now has more than 600 locations nationwide.

Raising Cane’s serves chicken fingers, chicken finger sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Cane’s Sauce, Texas toast, sweet tea, lemonade, unsweetened tea and fountain drinks.

The only other location in the Pacific Northwest is a Raising Cane’s in Portland in Pioneer Place. However, the company plans to open more restaurants in Washington in 2024.

