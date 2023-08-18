Report: WGA, studio representatives meet to discuss strike ahead of Friday’s CEO meeting

FILE - Actors and writers demonstrate on a picket line outside Disney studios on Tuesday, July...
FILE - Actors and writers demonstrate on a picket line outside Disney studios on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writer’s Guild of America met again with representatives of the major studios on Thursday as both sides try to resolve a 108-day writers’ strike, according to Variety Magazine.

It comes ahead of a meeting planned Friday with the CEOs of the major studios. The heads of Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal and Disney are expected to hold a joint call to discuss what comes next.

A resolution remains elusive after the WGA delivered its response to the latest proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Tuesday.

The two sides remain far apart on several items, including a staffing minimum in TV and a viewership-based streaming residual.

The WGA and the studios are expected to resume negotiations on Friday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animated loop of Hilary as it spins off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Thursday, August...
Hurricane Hilary strengthens to Category 2, expected to bring rain to Oregon
Jenny Creek Fire
‘Jenny Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near La Center
Legacy Health
Legacy Health and OHSU announce intent to merge
Kara Taylor
Body believed to be missing Oregon City woman found in landfill
Man dated single moms of girls to rape, abuse both: Washington Co. Sheriff
Man dated single moms of girls to rape, abuse both: Washington Co. Sheriff

Latest News

The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm
1 person hurt, 4 homes hit in SE Portland shooting.
1 person hurt, 4 homes hit in SE Portland shooting
Portland police officers are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland early Friday that...
1 person hurt, 4 homes hit in SE Portland shooting