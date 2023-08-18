Suspect in 2021 murder of Clark Co. deputy found guilty

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - One of the suspects in the 2021 murder of a Clark County deputy was found guilty Thursday.

A jury found Abran Raya-Leon guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Detective Jeremy Brown, a 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in July 2021 in Vancouver -- while deputy brown was conducting surveillance on Raya-Leon, his brother Guillermo Raya and Misty Raya.

Guillermo Raya is accused of pulling the trigger and will be on trial for aggravated murder this fall.

Abran Raya-Leon will be sentenced Aug. 31.

