Tualatin Hills Park & Rec hopes to upgrade for more cooling, warming centers

Shelters have been a safe haven for those who are vulnerable during extreme weather. Now officials in Washington County are coming together asking for $946,000
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM PDT
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Shelters have been a safe haven for those who are vulnerable during extreme weather.

Now officials in Washington County are coming together asking for $946,000 in federal funding for a new shelter project.

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District hoped to upgrade multiple facilities so it could operate as a safe cooling or warming center for the community. If the funds were approved, Washington County partnered with City of Beaverton, Beaverton School District and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici plan to add air-conditioned upgrades to three facilities and all six facilities will receive air filtration systems.

“I remember, talking to someone after the heat dome who could not get to a cooling center as a senior citizen. And he just could not get to a cooling center because there wasn’t one close enough and we just need more facilities available for people during Emergency,” Bonamici said.

THRPD already serves as a shelter and has served up to 50 people.

With the upgrades, they could serve up to 150 people at smaller sites and up to 400 at their largest.

“Better air quality, better indoor air monitoring systems that can help filter out some of the surface, born bacteria viruses upgrade the air conditioning equipment to be able to filter out the ash or smoke during wildfire incidents,” Holly Thompson said.

THRPD will know if they received the grant at the end of year and if approved.

