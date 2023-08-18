Vancouver mother and son work together on police force

VANCOUVER Ore. (KPTV) - Corporal Jamie Haske has been with the Vancouver Police Department for 12 years.

“I always wanted to become a police officer,” Cpl. Haske said. “I just really like working in the community, I live in the community. I like helping people. I just enjoy the job. I enjoy driving fast, just all the aspects of the job.”

Her son, Officer Desmond Haske, joined in December of 2021.

“When I was 16 I went with my mom on a ride along for the first time,” Officer Haske said. “I saw that unlike the previous jobs I’d seen where you do the same thing every day it’s a different story every day, you talk to different people. It’s not always police stuff. You interact with the community so that’s what got me interested in it. I waited and finally joined when I was 21.”

When he graduated from the academy, his mom pinned his badge at the ceremony.

“As a mother, it was very heart whelming,” said Cpl. Haske. “It’s hard to describe. Very proud. My husband and I are very proud of him.”

“I was born and raised in Vancouver,” Officer Haske said. “I run into someone I know almost every day. I like working for Vancouver and having a mom working for Vancouver is helpful because of the wealth of knowledge whenever I am struggling or you need to chat with somebody about something.”

While both work the same time frame, they’re usually on different sides of the city, but there are times they are able to cross paths.

“It’s happened a couple of times,” said Officer Haske. “It has to be a major incident where both sides of the city come together. Sometimes.”

“We worked last week with the overtime emphasis and we both worked downtown together so that was really nice,” said Cpl. Haske.

Both say they are happy to serve their community.

“I really like it,” Cpl. Haske said. “I enjoy working for this department. I’m glad that he works for the department. I’m not too worried about him, he makes good decisions, but being a mom you always worry about your children a little bit. So it’s nice knowing he has other people that I work with and I know that will take care of him and look after him.”

“The community interaction,” Officer Haske said. “Just being able to help people, even when it’s not a police matter. It’s a nice mix of suburban and city. A nice mix of everything. If you see me on the road, you can stop by and chat with me.”

