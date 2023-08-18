What’s happening this weekend in the Portland metro

Soapbox derby(WHSV)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -

Multnomah Days

  • What: This is an annual family-friendly street festival with over 120 vendors, a community parade, live music, entertainment, art, and food and beverages.
  • https://www.multnomahvillage.org/multnomahdays
  • Happening at Multnomah Village SW Capitol Hyw between SW 31 Ave and SW 37 Portland, OR 97219
  • On Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • It is free to participate for all ages
  • Parking will be limited so they recommend parking further away from Multnomah Village

Portland Fashion Week

  • Portland fashion week is the 3rd oldest fashion week in the United States and TIME Magazine’s “Best Indie Fashion Week in the USA since 2012.” And is the only carbon-negative fashion week in the world. They believe in sustainable practices and encourage non-impulsive buying.
  • https://www.portlandfashionweek.net/
  • Shows will be at Mercedes Benz 25035 SW Parkway Ave, Wilsonville, OR
  • Shows will be happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.
  • Tickets range from $25 to $250

PDX Adult Soapbox Derby

  • The annual derby pits grown-up kids against each other in teams to design and assemble their own downhill racers in pursuit of maximum speed or big laughs.
  • https://www.soapboxracer.org/
  • The event will take place at Mt. Tabor Park, SE 160th Ave, and SE Salmon St, Portland OR 97215
  • The derby will take place on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The event is free to all

Clackamas County Fair and Rodeo

  • The fair has many entertaining acts including Washboard Willie, Hillia the Hula Hoop Extraordinaire, and performances by Wandering Outlaws, Rock and Roll Cowboys, and Jessie Leigh Band.
  • https://www.travelportland.com/event/464728/
  • Happening at Clackamas County Event Center at 694 NE 4th Ave Canby OR 97013
  • Happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.
  • Tickets range from $5 to $135 depending on the package

Portland BBQ and Brews

  • There will be plenty of BBQ as well as other food options with Pacific Northwest craft beers, ciders, wine, spirits, and live music. With tastings of local cheeses, chocolates, salsas, hot sauces, and more.
  • https://www.pdxbbqandbrews.com/
  • Happening at Washington Monroe Field 1300 SE Stark St Portland, OR 97214
  • Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Aug. 19, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Aug. 20 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Entry is free for all ages

