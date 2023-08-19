2 injured, including teen, in shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, including a 16-year-old, were shot on Friday night in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before midnight Friday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 122nd Avenue. They initially did not find evidence of a shooting. About a half hour later, a security guard at a bar in the 12200 block of SE Stark St. called to report a shooting outside. Officers responded and found evidence of a shooting.

Officers were later told a victim in the shooting arrived at a hospital. They learned the victim was a 16-year-old boy who is expected to survive his injuries. Officers later responded to a different hospital for a 39-year-old man who also was shot. He was taken to a Level 1 trauma center and is expected to survive.

PPB said no arrests have been made and did not provide any suspect description.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference 23-217595.

