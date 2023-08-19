6 deaths reported linked to Portland heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Six deaths suspected to be caused by triple-digit temperatures in the last week have been reported by Multnomah County, as of Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, the county said the sixth person died in north Portland and was reported to the medical examiner’s office on Friday.

On late Friday, the county said the medical examiner is investigating the death of a fifth person as heat-related. The person was found dead in northeast Portland and last known to be alive Sunday. The medical examiner’s office says the person may have been exposed to the extreme temperatures that were felt in Portland.

Earlier Friday, the county reported a possible fourth death related to the Portland-metro heat wave. Emergency personnel responded Thursday to northeast Portland where the person’s body was found. At the time, temperatures were around 92 degrees.

Three previous deaths were reported during the Portland-area heat wave, including a death Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday. The first body was found in southeast Portland, the second was reported by a Portland hospital and the third was found in northeast Portland.

All five deaths are being investigated and are only suspected to be heat-related at this time.

