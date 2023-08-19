Brewery pours Maui ale in Oregon City to fundraise for Maui Strong Fund

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon City brewery is raising money to help rebuild Lahaina.

Even from thousands of miles away, Coin Toss Brewing knew they needed to step in and help those living on Maui, after wildfires leveled Lahaina.

“It breaks all our hearts,” Brewtender Craig Spencer said. “We feel a connection, and all of us here at Coin Toss have been over there at some point in time so our hearts are really with them right now.”

So, they decided to host a fundraiser to donate to the Maui Strong Fund, by pouring up a local Maui ale starting Friday.

“We have a full keg that, from Maui Brewing, called Sunshine Girl and it, the complete proceeds will go to the relief fund for Lahaina and the rebuilding of that area,” Spencer said.

Spencer said they’re also planning to place a big group merchandise order to Waikiki Brewing Company to support their location in Lahaina that was destroyed. To order a t-shirt, tank top or hat from Waikiki Brewing Company, email tim@cointossbrewing.com. He said they take care of the shipping costs, and you won’t have to pay until you get your merchandise.

Additionally, $5 from every Coin Toss delivery order will go to the Maui Strong Fund, which has raised more than $43 million as of August 17, going to organizations that will help locals recover from the devastation.

Spencer says he’s confident their customers will be happy to give back.

“I think a lot of people here that come in regularly are, you know, feeling the same thing we are and they want to help out,” he said.

