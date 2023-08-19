Carts on Foster in SE Portland closes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Carts on Foster in southeast Portland has closed for good. Management said the location became too challenging to justify renewing their lease.

Year of the Fish owner Ed MacGregor said leaving his location was unexpected.

“I really didn’t want to go,” MacGregor said. “I don’t think anybody there wanted to go.”

But MacGregor and all of the other food cart owners at Carts on Foster are gone. MacGregor said all of the carts were given three weeks-notice that their lease would end Aug. 15.

“It was enough time for me,” MacGregor said. “I don’t know about anybody else.”

Although the lease operator wouldn’t go on camera, they say almost every cart had an offer to move somewhere else. They say they did not want to renew their lease for numerous reasons, including increased crime. One example is when a June 15 attack of a food cart owner was caught on camera and allegedly was racially-motivated.

Jennifer Wilder, who lives nearby, said safety is something she agrees is a concern.

“The last year, months of living here, (it’s been) gunshots galore and it’s so unsafe,” Wilder said.

Wilder said she occasionally came to Carts on Foster. She said them closing is a big loss for the neighborhood.

“It’s sad to see (such) longstanding food carts going away,” she said. “That’s just a sign of Portland’s arts and everything struggling.”

MacGregor said he’s glad to be open in a new location at the Eastport Food Carts on Southeast 82nd Avenue.

“For me, I think just about whenever there’s a major change, there’s an opportunity to make it better,” he said.

It’s unclear when the last few carts will be moved off the lot and what will happen next with the property.

